Cantigny to host murder mystery events, Valentine’s Day dinner this winter

As the weather gets colder, the events at Cantigny in Wheaton heat up with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, murder mystery events and a dueling pianos performance.

Murder Mystery Dinner: Good Riddance: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

This event is a thrilling “whodunit” immersive Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre experience. Come dressed in your favorite ’90s attire and relive the era of Beanie Babies, mixtapes and the Spice Girls—while becoming part of the story. Guests will enjoy a three-course family-style dinner and butler-passed hors d’oeuvres upon arrival. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $75, plus taxes and fees. Coffee, hot tea and soft drinks are included in the ticket and a cash bar is available for alcoholic beverages.

Dueling Pianos featuring Felix & Fingers: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

The band performs your favorite sing-along hits during this fun-filled evening of music, dancing and delicious food. Tickets are $75 plus taxes and fees.

Valentine’s Day Dinners: Friday, Feb. 13 & Saturday Feb. 14

The McCormick House will host an intimate dinner both nights, featuring a curated six-course menu and a chance to enjoy exceptional cuisine amid the timeless character of this historic space. Reservations available from 4:30 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person, including gratuity; and $250 per person, including wine pairings and gratuity.

Murder Mystery Dinner: Til Death Do Us Part: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

If you missed the January event, here is a second chance to enjoy an immersive murder mystery dinner theater experience. With a raging bridezilla and a less-than-enthusiastic groom at the center of the chaos, it might be happily never after in this nuptial nightmare. Come dressed however you’d like or wear your own wedding dress or the most outrageous wedding attire you can dream up. Enjoy a three-course, family-style dinner butler-passed hors d’oeuvres upon arrival. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $75 plus taxes & fees. Coffee, hot tea and soft drinks are included, and a cash bar will be available for alcoholic beverages.

Cantigny is located at 1s,151 Winfield Road in Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.