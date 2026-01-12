WinterFest set for Jan. 17 at Russell Woods in Genoa

Kellen Bosma of Sycamore helps his 2-year-old son, Gratian, make a candle while his wife, Ramona, and 7-month-old daughter, Maylee, watch. The Bosmas attended Winterfest 2016 on Saturday at Russell Woods Forest Preserve in Genoa. (Katrina J)

Enjoy a full day of outdoor winter fun Saturday, Jan. 17 at WinterFest at Russell Woods in Genoa.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Natural Resource Education Center in Russell Woods.

The day begins with a session on Bird Behaviors and Identification, followed by a guided hike at 10 a.m. Snack and lunch service begins at 11 a.m., with food available for purchase from the Genoa Prairie Gems 4-H Club. Learn how to become a nature photographer at an 11:15 a.m. session with master naturalist Ann Shult.

From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., families can enjoy crafts and face painting, a digital scavenger hunts and more, before embarking on a second family hike at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information about this fun family event.