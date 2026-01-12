Aurora Restaurant Week brings savings, specials to city’s best eateries Jan. 20-Feb. 3

Altiro Latin Fusion is one of many restaurants participating in Aurora's Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Altiro Latin Fusion )

The city of Aurora is gearing up to celebrate its second annual “Aurora Restaurant Week,” Jan. 20 through Feb. 3.

The event, which will showcase Aurora’s rapidly growing and diverse culinary scene, offers both residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy exclusive discounts and prix-fixe menus at participating restaurants across the city, according to a news release.

Touche French Creole is one of many restaurants participating in Aurora's Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Touche French Creole)

From casual eateries to fine dining establishments, Aurora Restaurant Week provides the perfect opportunity to explore the city’s vibrant dining options that cater to every taste and budget.

“Aurora has such a diverse selection of delicious restaurants,” Mayor John Laesch said in the news releae. “We’re excited to host Aurora Restaurant Week again this year, allowing both residents and visitors to experience the incredible variety of dining options our city has to offer.”

Over 60 restaurants participated in the event last year, making Aurora one of the top participating suburbs in the region. All food and beverage businesses in Aurora, including coffee shops, cafes and bakeries, are also eligible to participate in this year’s program.

Foreign Exchange Brewing Co. is one of many restaurants participating in Aurora's Restaurant Week, Jan. 20-Feb. 3, 2026. (Photo provided by Foreign Exchange Brewing Co.)