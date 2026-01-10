Warm up this winter at Kendall County coffeehouses

Oak + Bean is a coffee shop and wine bar in Oswego, located in the downtown Hudson Crossing building at 100 W Washington St. (Route 34). (Mystery Diner)

The weather outside might be frightful but the warmth of friendly conversation over a hot beverage beckons inside local coffeehouses.

Recently The Hinckley Coffee House opened its first storefront location in Plano, in addition to its coffee trucks including one in Sandwich. Whichever location you visit, try out customers’ favorites like Cinnamon Roll Latte, Cubana and Cold Brew. They pair nicely with Hinckley’s breakfast sandwiches and glazed croissants.

For a seasonal treat, you can’t go wrong with an Old Fashioned Latte – a caramel bourbon latte with smoked espresso. Other seasonal drinks include Salted Caramel Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha, Nutcracker Latte (toffee nut and mocha) or a Home For Christmas (salted caramel chai).

“We’re so thankful for the opportunity to share our love for creating handcrafted coffee with you each day. We hope that you enjoy each cup as much as we have enjoyed crafting them for you,” said owner Tiffany Foster.

Oak + Bean provides a trendy atmosphere in the evenings, making it a great place to stop for drinks before dinner reservations in downtown Oswego. (Mystery Diner)

Over at the Oak + Bean in Oswego, customers enjoy the rotating menu of specialty drinks every season. Some delights over the winter/holidays last year included Peppermint Mocha, Snowball Latte, Spritz Cookie Latte, French Madeline Latte and Peppermint Cream Cold Brew.

This specialty wine and coffee bar also serves freshly made pastries, sandwiches and salads, charcuterie boards, and other made to order items. Popular items include the Brown Sugar Bacon Gouda Sandwich, Avocado and Pistachio Toast, Turkey Club, and the Oak + Bean Cheese & Charcuterie Board.

Another popular coffee shop in Oswego is The Village Grind. This hidden gem serves a variety of coffee and teas. For breakfast, try a bagel with unique cream cheese flavors or homemade pastries. At lunchtime, choose from quiches, sandwiches and salads. Winter means the return of the soup season. Whenever you go, be sure to save room for dessert like cherry cobbler pastry or a slice of eclair cake.

GRACE Coffee and Wine in Yorkville is a casual coffeehouse featuring handcrafted, cafe-inspired bites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The extensive coffee and tea menu is served all day. Or warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or white hot chocolate.

Kick off your day with a breakfast sandwich, French toast flight or egg bites. The lunch and dinner menu features a variety of sandwiches, salads and soup. GRACE also offers charcuterie boards and small plates, which pair nicely with GRACE’s selection of wines, beers and cocktails.

If you indulged too much over the holidays, you can still satisfy your sweet tooth with healthy treats at Elly’s Nutrition in Aurora. This cafe sells baked goods like donuts and waffles using almond flour and adding protein. These treats pair nicely with the shop’s seasonal coffees and teas, including the Medicine Ball Tea which is loaded with vitamins and minerals to help fight off germs this winter.