The Dixon Historic Theatre welcomes Tony Danza, live comedy, live music & more in 2026

A variety of tribute bands are coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre in the 2026 season. (Image provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

The Dixon Historical Theatre’s 2026 season has been unveiled, and the community can look forward to national artists, regional entertainment and local favorites.

“The 2026 season at The Dixon offers something for everyone — high-energy concerts, laugh-out-loud comedy, family-friendly theater, tribute bands and student-driven productions," said Tori Highley, theater manager. “From world-class performers such as Tony Danza and nationally touring acts like MJ The Illusion, to locally produced youth theater like ‘SIX: Teen Edition,’ the season blends professional talent with community creativity. Audiences will also enjoy unique experiences like interactive dueling pianos, bubble spectacles and immersive Celtic rock, making every show memorable and distinct.”

Windy City Dueling Piano

7:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Get ready for high-energy fun with Windy City Dueling Pianos. Based in Chicago, this interactive show features two talented entertainers at two pianos, blending live music with hilarious audience-driven comedy. With decades of experience performing in top clubs and private events, the performers deliver true classic dueling pianos entertainment — complete with musical battles, sing-alongs and nonstop laughs.

Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC Tribute

7:30 p.m. Feb. 7

Experience the raw power and high-voltage energy of a true AC/DC show with Thunderstruck. This band delivers more than just the sound — they bring the full AC/DC experience.

Triple Espresso - A Highly Caffeinated Comedy

7:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Triple Espresso is a hilariously fast-paced show about three guys, a coffee house and an utter lack of common sense. Follow Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean as their quest for showbiz fame ends in four minutes of magnificent failure on national television — featuring gorillas in music contests, dust storms in Nebraska, hand shadow puppets and the single most embarrassing moment ever broadcast live. Created in 1995 by Bill Arnold, Michael Pearce Donley and Bob Stromberg, the show combines magic, original music, physical comedy, and audience interaction.

MJ The Illusion – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Concert Experience

7:30 p.m. Feb. 21

MJ The Illusion is a one-of-a-kind concert that takes you on an electrifying journey through the music and performances of the King of Pop. Relive the magic of Michael Jackson’s iconic Dangerous Tour, with hits like “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Billie Jean” and many more. Starring the incomparable live vocals of Michael Knight and a team of world-class dancers, this show recreates the energy, choreography, lights and costumes that made Michael Jackson a global legend.

Country music artist Ray Scott will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre Feb. 28. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre )

Ray Scott – True Country Music, No Compromise

7:30 p.m. Feb. 28

When you press play on a Ray Scott song, you know exactly what you’re going to get: honest, salt-of-the-earth country music. A North Carolina native and longtime Nashville favorite, Scott has built his reputation as a country music traditionalist, delivering songs rooted in grit, humor, and heartfelt storytelling. With his deep baritone voice and no-nonsense style, he brings fans the kind of straight-shooting country that never goes out of style. Scott connects with audiences through stories that feel both familiar and timeless.

Circus of Bubbles LIVE

7 p.m. March 6

This show features Ringling Bros. alumnus Kirk Marsh performing circus acts and soap bubble tricks, including bubble sculptures, giant bubbles, bubbles that burst into flame and so much more. His act also includes crazy circus stunts that audiences of all ages will enjoy.

Revolución de Amor – A Tribute to Maná

7:30 p.m. March 7

Revolución de Amor is one of the premier tribute bands dedicated to the legendary Mexican rock group, Maná. Known for capturing the band’s authentic sound and energy, they deliver the passion, rhythms, and unforgettable hits that have made Maná one of the most influential Latin rock bands in the world.

Reilly – Celtic Rock with a Kick

7:30 p.m. March 14

Reilly has earned a reputation as a high-energy, interactive act that gets audiences on their feet. Known for blending traditional Celtic music with American rock, and even throwing in a few unexpected rock favorites, their shows are lively, eclectic, and always full of surprises. From Irish festivals to rock stages, Reilly delivers a rollicking celebration of Celtic heritage and pure fun.

G.I.T. Improv

7:30 p.m. March 20

G.I.T. Improv (formerly Guys in Ties) is a nationally touring comedy troupe known for smart, fast-paced and interactive shows that keep audiences laughing from start to finish. For over a decade, they’ve performed to sold-out crowds at The Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque, Iowa, and appear regularly at The Black Box Theatre in Moline, as well as festivals across the country.

Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder

7:30 p.m.March 21

Hailing from Toledo, Ohio, Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder are a powerhouse family ensemble that blends gospel roots with blues riffs, grooves and soul. At the heart of their sound is Nikki D’s electrifying steel guitar. But Nikki is more than just a guitar virtuoso; her raspy, sultry voice anchors the band’s sound, harmonizing with family members to create rich layers of soulful energy.

The Dixon Municipal Band Spring Concert

7:30 p.m. March 28

Celebrate the season with the Dixon Municipal Band’s Spring Concert. Enjoy an evening of uplifting music performed by talented musicians ranging from high school students to lifelong players. Under the direction of their dedicated conductor, the band brings audiences together with a program that highlights tradition, community and the joy of live performance.

Penny Lane – The All-Girl Beatles Tribute

7:30 p.m. April 4

Nashville’s grooviest all-girl Beatles tribute band brings a fresh twist to the timeless music of the Fab Four. With powerhouse vocals, playful harmonies, and contagious energy, Penny Lane transforms classics like “Twist and Shout” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” into unforgettable celebrations of joy, love and legendary music.

Alborn

7:30 p.m. April 11

Alborn is a powerhouse alternative metal band from the Midwest, blending raw intensity with undeniable melodic hooks. Known for their blue-collar stage presence, sticky choruses and high-energy performances. They’ve toured and shared stages with Shinedown, Sevendust, Nonpoint, All That Remains, Buckcherry, Powerman 5000 and many more.

Canterbury Concert Series: Orchestra Movie Music LIVE

7:30 p.m. April 18

Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of classical music with the Concert Series, a captivating journey through the works of the world’s greatest composers and modern contemporaries. This series brings together a blend of masterful performances by renowned musicians, offering an enchanting experience for both avid classical music enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Tony Danza will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre during the 2026 season. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre)

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

7:30 p.m. April 25

Tony Danza and his four-piece band have been entertaining audiences around the country with their hit live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Costas Colectivo

7:30 p.m. May 2

Costas Colectivo is a dynamic Salsa and Latin Variety band blending the vibrant sounds of Afro-Cuban music, jazz, and Latin American rhythms. Founded in 2016 at Northern Illinois University, this powerhouse ensemble has grown into a bi-city collective with members based in Chicago and Washington, D.C. Led by timbalero Michael McSweeney, bassist Jorge Brito and vocalist Braden Astorga-Rollins, the group delivers high-energy performances that celebrate the spirit of Salsa, Son Cubano, Boleros, Bachata, Merengue and more.

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo JR. – A Musical Adventure Under the Sea!

3 and 7 p.m. May 8 and 9 |

Dive into the big blue world with “Finding Nemo JR.,” a 60-minute stage musical adaptation of the beloved Pixar film. With new music by award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, this heartwarming story follows Marlin, an anxious clownfish, as he embarks on an epic journey across the ocean to rescue his adventurous son, Nemo.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

3 and 7 p.m. May 15 and 16

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale and the beloved animated film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is a breathtaking love story filled with magic, adventure and unforgettable music. With a score by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a book by Doug Wright, this enchanting fable brings to life irresistible songs like “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type

7 p.m. May 22

“Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” is a laugh-out-loud, family-friendly musical about negotiation, compromise and standing up for what you need. Based on the beloved Caldecott Honor book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin, “Click, Clack, Moo” brings barnyard chaos to life with catchy songs and playful humor that will have kids and parents giggling together.

Bad Momz of Comedy

7:30 p.m. May 29

Get ready to laugh until it hurts with Bad Momz of Comedy, the unfiltered stand-up showcase that’s selling out venues nationwide and was recently featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Founded in 2022 by comic Orly K.G., this fearless crew of seasoned mom comics brings a bold, hilarious take on motherhood, womanhood and everyday chaos. From side-splitting parenting confessions to sharp observations about life, they say what everyone else is thinking — and they’re not holding back.

Whatsername: The Premier Green Day Tribute

7:30 p.m. May 30

Get ready for a night of pure punk rock energy with Whatsername, New England’s ultimate Green Day tribute band. This high-octane, four-piece delivers an authentic concert experience that channels the raw power, spirit and attitude of one of rock’s most influential bands.

Boomtown Saints

7:30 p.m. June 6

Boomtown Saints is the powerhouse country duo of Chris Ramos and Ben Chism, blending Southern charm with a fresh, genre-bending sound. Chism’s Mississippi drawl and Ramos’ wide-ranging musical influences create a dynamic energy that’s winning fans across the country.

Country Legends Tour

7:30 p.m. June 27

Country Legends Tribute Tour is a celebration of the heart and soul of country music, bringing together the timeless hits of iconic artists that defined the genre. This one-of-a-kind tour transports audiences back to the golden eras of country, with live performances that pay homage to legends like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and more. Featuring world-class tribute artists who capture the sound, spirit and stage presence of the original stars, Country Legends Tribute Tour delivers a high-energy, immersive experience for fans of all ages.

Six: Teen Edition

7:30 p.m. July 24

3 p.m. July 25

“Six: Teen Edition” is a full-length, youth-performable adaptation of the hit musical “Six” by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Four students are self-producing this show, raising the funds themselves and assembling a full youth-led cast and production team to bring this project to life. The musical follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they transform 500 years of heartbreak into a bold, empowering pop-concert celebration of individuality and girl power.

For information about all of these shows or to purchase tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.