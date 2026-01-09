January brings rock tributes, magic, comedy, fine art to Woodstock Opera House

Sons of Chicago will tribute the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger on Jan. 16 at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock )

The Woodstock Opera House kicks off the new year with a dynamic lineup of live performances and cinematic experiences throughout January.

From heartland rock and family magic to interactive theater, acclaimed documentaries, viral comedy and award-winning films, there’s something for every audience.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 – A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen & Bob Seger by Sons of Chicago

Get ready for a night of pure heartland rock as Sons of Chicago bring the iconic sounds of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger to life. This high-energy, eight-piece band delivers the grit, soul and storytelling spirit of two American rock legends in one unforgettable performance. Fans will hear favorites including “Born to Run,” “Badlands,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “The Rising,” “Roll Me Away,” “Katmandu,” “Like a Rock” and “Fire Down Below,” all performed with authentic passion and powerhouse sound. Tickets are $40-$45 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Illusionist Chris Funk will perform at Woodstock Opera House on Jan. 17. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock)

3 p.m. Jan. 17 – Chris Funk: Redefining Wonder

Magic gets a musical twist in this internationally acclaimed, family-friendly performance. Illusionist Chris Funk, seen on “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and ”Masters of Illusion" brings his hit show “Redefining Wonder” to Woodstock for a spellbinding afternoon of live magic, music and multimedia surprises. Tickets are $35 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Jan. 21 – “The King’s Speech” (Midweek Matinee Series)

Ease into the new year with monthly Wednesday matinees featuring timeless and award-winning films. This month’s feature is “The King’s Speech,” the inspiring historical drama that swept the 2011 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Starring Colin Firth as King George VI and Geoffrey Rush as his unconventional speech therapist, the film is a moving story of resilience, friendship and finding your voice in the face of adversity. Tickets are $5 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Jan. 24 – “Treasure Island” (10 a.m. & 1 p.m.)

Families are invited to embark on a swashbuckling adventure in this thrilling, interactive production of “Treasure Island.” Audience members help create storms at sea, a roaring jungle, and a ghostly treasure cave. Young volunteers join the cast as pirates or sailors for a theatrical experience bursting with energy and imagination. Tickets are $9 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Jan. 28 – "Picasso: A Rebel in Paris"

More than 50 years after his passing, explore the city that shaped Pablo Picasso’s artistic voice. This rich, archival documentary follows Picasso’s evolution from a struggling outsider to a revolutionary artist who transformed modern art. Journey through bohemian Montmartre, the rise of modernism and the rebellious spirit that made Picasso one of the most influential creators of the 20th century. Tickets are $10- $12 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Jan. 30 – Lewberger

The viral musical comedy trio Lewberger composed of Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish, brings their harmony-filled hilarity to the Opera House. Known from NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” “America’s Got Talent,” their Amazon Prime special and millions of online views, Lewberger blends sketch comedy, sharp songwriting and absurd storytelling for a show that’s equal parts concert and comedy special. Tickets are $40-$45 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Country recording artist Alan Turner will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers on Jan. 31 at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock. )

Jan. 31 – The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute

Celebrate the legacy of GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Kenny Rogers in this heartfelt tribute starring country recording artist Alan Turner. Backed by a full band, Turner channels Rogers’ signature vocals and storytelling through classics like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Lucille,” “She Believes in Me,” “Islands in the Stream” and many more. Tickets are $35-$40 and can be bought at www.etix.com.

Tickets for all performances and events are available now at woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling 815-338-5300.