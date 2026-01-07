Where to enjoy sophisticated nonalcoholic drinks in the suburbs during Dry January

The Table at Crate in Oak Brook offers a variety of nonalcoholic drinks for Dry January. (Photo provided by The Table at Crate)

If your new year comes with a new resolution to take a break from drinking, you’re not alone.

The Dry January initiative, which launched in 2013, gains more in popularity each year. A 2025 Gallup survey showed that 54% of U.S. adults say they drink, the lowest seen since the Gallup Poll’s initial 1939 look at the nation’s imbibing habits.

If you’re practicing Dry January, or a dry 2026 and beyond, myriad suburban restaurants have sophisticated and crafted takes on nonalcoholic drinks.

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles has always offered a thoughtful NA program built around an ingredient-driven approach to zero-proof cocktails. This Little Figgy is made with fig purée, orgeat, lemonade and club soda, then finished with dried fig slices. Other zero-proof list options include The Fighter, made with brewed tea from a local purveyor, and In The Limelight, a sipper featuring jalapeno, lime, lemonade and club soda.

Restaurants see the trends and are working to meet customer demand.

“We put a lot of care into our nonalcoholic program year-round, from seasonal creations to thoughtful spins on the classics,” said Megan Curren, co-owner of The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles. “For us, it’s about making sure everyone feels welcome and celebrated, and a great mocktail program lets everyone go out, have fun, and still feel good the next day.”

The Graceful Ordinary will offer a nonalcoholic mocktails during Dry January. (Photo provided by The Graceful Ordinary)

Italian eatery Antico Posto in Oak Brook is offering a trio of drinks for Dry January, including a Honey Basil Lemonade with fresh basil, honey, lemon juice and soda; the Pomelo Spritz with pomelo grapefruit soda, chamomile and lime juice; and the Garden Refresher made with blueberry lime, cucumber-mint soda and lime juice.

Nearby Beatrix has a selection of Free-Spirited beverages including the Say Less with Ritual tequila substitute, Blueberry Basil Shake-Up, house Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha, Ginger Lime Kombucha and more.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants have launched a sparkling alcohol-free line called Vivanté. Flavors include sparkling citrus, peach and strawberry elderflower.

The Greggory in South Barrington offers zero-proof versions of classics like old fashioneds and margaritas.

The Hampton Social, with suburban spots in South Barrington, Skokie and Burr Ridge, always has year-round zero-proof drinks on the menu, including an NA version of their Montauk Marg with any of their signature flavors. The Violet Hour gets its hue from butterfly pea tea that is mixed with lemon, simple syrup and mint. There’s also a zero-proof Rosé Sangria available by the carafe and NA Sparkling Rosé by the glass or bottle.

Lazy Dog Restaurants have introduced new handcrafted zero-proof mocktails as part of its latest seasonal menu, including the Cold Brew Carajillo, Strawberry Jalapeño Mockarita, and Pomegranate Sour Fauxtini. They have suburban locations in Buffalo Grove, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Vernon Hills.

While they’re known for their vast beer selections, Old Town Pour House and sister restaurant City Works Eatery and Pour House have created several alcohol-free alternative mocktails. Enjoy a Mellow Mule with cucumber, honey and mango syrups, lime and ginger beer; a Strawberry Soothe with strawberries, lime and lemon juice, simple syrup and a splash of lemon-lime soda; the Cucumber Cure with Ritual Gin Alternative, cucumber, mint, lime and ginger beer; or the Peace Punch, with Seedlip Grove 42 NA, lime, orange and pineapple juices, cream of coconut and grenadine. Old Town has locations in Naperville and Oak Brook, while City Works is in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations in Oak Brook, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills are offering a free-spirited mini martini trio for Dry January that includes the Clean Kick, featuring Seedlip Spice 94, lime juice, blood orange purée and Key lime ginger beer, as well as their traditional Faux-Loma with Almave Blanco, fresh-pressed lime juice and agave nectar that’s topped with ruby red grapefruit soda, and a spicy version that adds habanero pepper syrup. The trio is $15 and available through Jan. 31.

The Table at Crate in Oak Brook offers a refreshing selection of spirit-free cocktails year-round. The menu includes the signature Lavender Lemonade with butterfly pea flower tea and sparkling water. You can also sip on the Strawberry Peach Lemonade, Pomegranate Limeade or Hibiscus Apple Kombucha.

Violi in Oak Brook has a year-round selection of NA options, including the Pseudo Hugo, which uses a nonalcoholic elderflower liqueur with peach puree, lime and mint; the French 94 uses Seedlip 94, strawberry, lemon and mint; and the Cypress uses the same Seedlip alcohol-free spirit with pineapple, lime and ginger. They also offer several NA wines that are made traditionally then have the alcohol removed.

Suburban Wildfire locations in Glenview, Lincolnshire, Oak Brook and Schaumburg are offering a variety of zero-proof cocktails, including the Blackberry Kentucky Mule with Lyre’s Highland malt spirit, Q ginger beer, lime juice and Monin blackberry syrup and the Mango Margarita with Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative, mango puree, lime juice and agave nectar. They also offer a nonalcoholic wine option in Giesen 0% sauvignon blanc from New Zealand.

Yard House may be a beer joint, but they’ve got you covered for Dry January with a robust mocktail and zero-proof drink menu. Their Hibiscus Mule’ish, Scorched Melon, Pina Spritz and Buzz-Free Mojito all feature Seedlip nonalcoholic spirits. They’ve also got nonalcoholic beers, including Samuel Adams’ Just The Haze. You can find them in Glenview, Lombard, Naperville and Vernon Hills.

