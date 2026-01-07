5 Things to Do: Tribute concerts in St. Charles, Geneva and Elgin Symphony Orchestra performs this weekend

- The Nu Wave – The Ultimate ‘80s Experience (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles will host this tribute to new wave music of the ‘80s at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. The Nu Wave will perform hits from bands like When In Rome, Ultravox, The Cult, David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Tears for Fears and many more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Stevie McVie (St. Charles): This premiere tribute band will perform the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at the Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Tickets are $30. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will perform music from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 at the Hemmens Cultural Center. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Joe DeVito (Batavia): Comedian Joe DeVito will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 10. The 7 p.m. show on Jan. 10 is sold out. DeVito is a regular on FOX’s “Gutfeld!” show and performs at clubs around the country. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “80s vs. 90s” live music (Geneva): Two bands, Interstate 90s and Kicked Outta Choir, will perform the biggest hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s at Evenflow Music & Spirits in Geneva, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Tickets are $10, and this event is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene