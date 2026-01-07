5 Things to Do: ‘Phantom in Concert,’ Wheaton Cocoa & Coffee Crawl and more this weekend

- “Phantom in Concert” (Naperville): BrightSide Theatre in Naperville presents “Phantom in Concert,” a musical based on Gaston Leroux’s novel “The Phantom of the Opera." Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Downtown Wheaton Cocoa & Coffee Crawl (Wheaton): Sip your way through downtown Wheaton businesses while enjoying rich cocoa or coffee. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Afternoon Tea (Oak Brook): Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea at Lucille at Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook. The last holiday tea of the season is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Enjoy live entertainment, the beautiful Christmas tree and a menu filled with scones, sandwiches, desserts and a variety of teas. Click here for more information.
- New Vintage Strings concert (Oak Brook): New Vintage Strings will present “A Century of Songs: Hits Through the Decades,” which explores the evolution of popular styles from the 1920s to today, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook. Tickets are $20 for the general public. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Friday Night Glass Fusing Workshop (Lisle): ClaySpace Ceramic Arts Center in Lisle will host a one day introductory glass fusing workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Participants will learn the basics of glass fusing, including cutting, layering and designing, and will create a piece to take home. Click here for more information or to register. The cost is $80 per person.
The Scene