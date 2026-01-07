5 Things to Do: ‘New Year, New You’ brunch, live country music in La Salle and more this weekend

- “New Year, New You” brunch (Tonica): Camp Aramoni in Tonica will host their first Sunday brunch of the new year on Jan. 11. Enjoy a classic menu of wholesome favorites. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for kids, and seatings are at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Click here for more information.
- Live music from Craig Gerdes (La Salle): Country music artist Craig Gerdes will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 at 9th Street Pub in La Salle. Click here for more information.
- Winter Wildlife Trolley Tour (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge has Winter Wildlife Trolley Tours available on several dates throughout the winter. Take a tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. The tour will depart from the Lodge, and take visitors to see the bison at Buffalo Rock State Park. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Mocktails and Masterpieces (Ottawa): The Reddick Public Library will host this event where participants will learn how to paint a winter masterpiece while sipping and socializing. The event is from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. The library will provide supplies and drinks, and registration is required. Click here for more information.
- Live music, Sunday brunch (Utica): Enjoy live music from Darrell Data while sipping wine at August Hill Winery’s tasting room in Utica from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. The tasting room will host brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., featuring goods from Millstone Bakery. Click here for more information.
