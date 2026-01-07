5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘Dive-In Movie’ in Romeoville, Eagle Watch and more this weekend

- Dive-In Movie (Romeoville): Watch the movie “Frozen” from the pool at the Romeoville Aquatic Center at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Tickets are $10 for residents and $18 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- Eagle Watch (Channahon): Head to Four Rivers Environmental Education Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 for Eagle Watch. Enjoy guided hikes, live bird presentations, Talon Talks, family activities and more. No registration is required. Click here for more information.
- Crimewave - Darkwave Dance Party (Joliet): The Forge in Joliet will host this high-energy dance event featuring goth, industrial and 80s synth music Saturday, Jan. 10. This event is for ages 18 and over. Tickets start at $17. Click here for more information.
- Backyard Winter Birds (Bolingbrook): Hidden Oaks Ale Fest will host a free program from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 11 and learn about the native birds that remain in Illinois over the winter and how to attract them to your yard. The event also includes a guided hike. Click here for more information.
- Comedian John Crist (Joliet): John Crist will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Crist has appeared on many national television shows, including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America,” ESPN network and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene