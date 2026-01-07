Shaw Local

5 things to do in McHenry County: Candlelight skiing, Open Mic Night and more this weekend!

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Candlelight Hike & Ski (Marengo): Enjoy cross country skiing (or hiking) at Marengo Ridge Conservation Area from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. This event is for all ages. Equipment is not provided, and all experience levels are invited. Click here for more information.
  2. Huey Lewis & The News tribute (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host a tribute concert to Huey Lewis & The News at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Hip to Be Square,” “Power of Love” and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Open Mic Night (Woodstock): Off Square Music invites singers, poets, musicians and other performers to Open Mic Night at Stage Left in the Woodstock Opera House from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Performing slots are 10 minutes, or two songs. Click here for more information or to register. A $5 donation is requested.
  4. The King in Concert (Crystal Lake): Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes and the Change of Habit Band will recreate an Elvis Presley concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at Raue Center for the Arts. The band will perform big hits to deep tracks and everything in between. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Indoor Farmers Markets (Huntley/Crystal Lake): Shop at indoor farmers markets this weekend. Huntley’s market is the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is Jan. 10, at the Huntley Municipal Complex. The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake will host an indoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11. Click here for information about the Huntley Indoor Farmers Market and click here for information about The Dole Indoor Farmers Market.
