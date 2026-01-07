5 things to do in McHenry County: Candlelight skiing, Open Mic Night and more this weekend!

- Candlelight Hike & Ski (Marengo): Enjoy cross country skiing (or hiking) at Marengo Ridge Conservation Area from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. This event is for all ages. Equipment is not provided, and all experience levels are invited. Click here for more information.
- Huey Lewis & The News tribute (Crystal Lake): Raue Center for the Arts will host a tribute concert to Huey Lewis & The News at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Hip to Be Square,” “Power of Love” and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Open Mic Night (Woodstock): Off Square Music invites singers, poets, musicians and other performers to Open Mic Night at Stage Left in the Woodstock Opera House from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9. Performing slots are 10 minutes, or two songs. Click here for more information or to register. A $5 donation is requested.
- The King in Concert (Crystal Lake): Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes and the Change of Habit Band will recreate an Elvis Presley concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at Raue Center for the Arts. The band will perform big hits to deep tracks and everything in between. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Indoor Farmers Markets (Huntley/Crystal Lake): Shop at indoor farmers markets this weekend. Huntley’s market is the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is Jan. 10, at the Huntley Municipal Complex. The Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake will host an indoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11. Click here for information about the Huntley Indoor Farmers Market and click here for information about The Dole Indoor Farmers Market.
