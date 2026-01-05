Cocoa & Coffee Crawl set for Jan. 10 in downtown Wheaton

The Wheaton Cocoa & Coffee Crawl is Saturday, Jan. 10. (Morguefile. )

Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled winter day sampling unique cocoas and coffees in downtown Wheaton.

The annual Cocoa & Coffee Crawl is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10.

Event check-in begins at 11 a.m. at the Downtown Wheaton Association Office at 206 N. Main St. Ticket holders will receive a wristband and a map of tasting locations, and VIP ticket holders will receive a souvenir mug.

Cocoa Tastings:

Alpha Graphics Wheaton, Barcacochocolat, Bonita Bowls, Egg’lectic Cafe, Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, High Rollers Co., Jerry Evans School of Music, Kilwins Wheaton, Kimmer’s Ice Cream, My Half of the Sky, The Babe Bodega and The Protein Spot.

Choose from a wide variety of flavors, including White Hot Chocolate, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate, Unicorn Hot Chocolate and more!

Coffee Tastings:

Five & Hoek Coffee Co., Gia Mia, Moveable Feast + Co., Near Beer N/A Beverage Co. and The Guild.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $25 for VIP admission and $64 for a family 4-pack.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.