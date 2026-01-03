Morton Arboretum’s Whiskey Dinners set for Jan. 16-17

Whiskey lovers won’t want to miss the Morton Arboretum’s Whiskey Dinner events, which are set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 17.

The five-course meal will have perfectly-paired whiskey tastings, including experts who will share information about the history and appreciation of whiskey. Attendees will also learn about whiskey production, from malting and mashing to fermentation, distillation and maturation, as well as the wood casks used for aging, according to the Morton Arboretum.

Guitarist Jim Perona will provide live music throughout both evenings, performing a variety of musical styles.

Guests will be seated at shared tables of 10. A vegetarian menu is available.

Tickets are $115 for the general public and $105 for arboretum members.

Click here for more information, to view the menus and to purchase tickets.