Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Morton Arboretum’s Whiskey Dinners set for Jan. 16-17

Morton Arboretum

Morton Arboretum (Photo provided)

By Aimee Barrows

Whiskey lovers won’t want to miss the Morton Arboretum’s Whiskey Dinner events, which are set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 17.

The five-course meal will have perfectly-paired whiskey tastings, including experts who will share information about the history and appreciation of whiskey. Attendees will also learn about whiskey production, from malting and mashing to fermentation, distillation and maturation, as well as the wood casks used for aging, according to the Morton Arboretum.

Guitarist Jim Perona will provide live music throughout both evenings, performing a variety of musical styles.

Guests will be seated at shared tables of 10. A vegetarian menu is available.

Tickets are $115 for the general public and $105 for arboretum members.

Click here for more information, to view the menus and to purchase tickets.

The SceneEntertainmentThe Scene - Kane CountyThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesThe Scene Front Headlines
Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.