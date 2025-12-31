5 Things to Do: Take a First Day Hike, Great Midwest Train Show this weekend in DuPage County

- Take a First Day Hike: Get outside on New Year’s Day for a First Day Hike at one of DuPage County’s many beautiful forest preserves, which have more than 175 miles of trails. Click here to find a trail near you.
- Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): The first Great Midwest Train Show of 2026 is set for Sunday, Jan. 4. The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show features 300 new and used model train tables across three buildings. Click here for more information.
- Holiday Light Shows (Various): Check out the many holiday light shows in DuPage County before they’re gone! Visit Holiday Lights at Lilacia Park in Lombard, Christmas at Cantigny in Wheaton, Aurora’s Festival of Lights at Phillips Park, Illumination: Tree Lights at Morton Arboretum, Festival of Lights at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton or Nights of Lights at Adams Park in Wheaton. Many light shows close for the season Sunday, Jan. 4, but check the specific show before heading out.
- “Tense Times: The Cold War in DuPage County” (Wheaton): The DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton is hosting this exhibit, which explores how the Cold War in the late 1940s and ‘50s affected local residents. The museum also has several ongoing exhibits open for viewing. Click here for dates, times and more information.
- Catch a Broadway musical (Aurora): “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” continues at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora through Jan. 11. The smash-hit “Million Dollar Quartet” continues through Jan. 4 at the Paramount’s intimate Stolp Island Theatre. Click here for more information about these shows and to purchase tickets.
