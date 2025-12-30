5 Things to Do: Take a First Day Hike Jan. 1, live comedy in Sterling

- Take a First Day Hike: Get outside on New Year’s Day for a First Day Hike at an area state park. Franklin Creek State Natural Area, located in Lee County, is home to four and a half miles of trails, including the paved Mill Springs Trail. Click here for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 3 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
- 10 Comedians Stand Up Comedy (Sterling): Ten comedians will perform at The Rusty Fox Ale House in Sterling on Saturday, Jan. 3. The audience will vote for their favorite. Tickets are just $8. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Jan. 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
- 21st Regional Survey of Art (Dixon): The Next Picture Show’s annual exhibit, which celebrates the work of regional artists in a variety of media, opens Jan. 7 and runs through Feb. 14. Click here for more information about The Next Picture Show and the exhibit.
