Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Take a First Day Hike Jan. 1, live comedy in Sterling

A deer stands in Franklin Creek at the Nachusa Grasslands's Jay Meiners Wetland on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

A deer stands in Franklin Creek at the Nachusa Grasslands's Jay Meiners Wetland on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Take a First Day Hike: Get outside on New Year’s Day for a First Day Hike at an area state park. Franklin Creek State Natural Area, located in Lee County, is home to four and a half miles of trails, including the paved Mill Springs Trail. Click here for more information.
  2. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 3 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
  3. 10 Comedians Stand Up Comedy (Sterling): Ten comedians will perform at The Rusty Fox Ale House in Sterling on Saturday, Jan. 3. The audience will vote for their favorite. Tickets are just $8. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Jan. 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
  5. 21st Regional Survey of Art (Dixon): The Next Picture Show’s annual exhibit, which celebrates the work of regional artists in a variety of media, opens Jan. 7 and runs through Feb. 14. Click here for more information about The Next Picture Show and the exhibit.
The SceneEntertainmentSauk Valley5 Things to DoThe Scene - Sauk Valley