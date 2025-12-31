5 things to do in McHenry County: Take a First Day Hike, Eagles tribute band in Crystal Lake and more

- Take a First Day Hike: Visit one of the area’s state parks for a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day at one of McHenry County’s state parks. Visit Moraine Hill State Park near McHenry for over 10 miles of hiking trails. Click here for more information or to find additional hiking trails in your area.
- Local Live Music (Port Barrington): Broken Oar Marina’s specialty Arctic Winter Bar will host the Abby Kay Band at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2. The Arctic Winter bar has handcrafted seasonal cocktails and a full menu. Click here for more information.
- Trivia Night (Woodstock): Spend your New Year’s Day evening at Stage Left Cafe in Woodstock for trivia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1. Admission is just $1. Click here for more information.
- Cary Winter Farmers Market (Cary): Shop for eggs, beef, chicken, honey, coffee, tamales, baked goods, bagels and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4 at the Algonquin Township Building at 3702 U.S. Highway 14 in Crystal Lake. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Heartache Tonight – A Tribute to the Eagles (Crystal Lake): Tribute band Heartache Tonight will perform the Eagles’ biggest hits at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. Tickets start at $28. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene