Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: First Day Hike, Emo Night Live in Yorkville this weekend

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer an eight-hike Winter Walkers series at different locations throughout the District in January and February. Sign up for one, or all eight! The first one takes place on Jan. 4 at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve.

Enjoy a First Day Hike at one of Illinois many state parks. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Take a First Day Hike: Visit one of Kendall County forest preserves for a New Year’s Day hike. Check out Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville, which has a scenic 4-mile trail. Click here for more information.
  2. Emo Night Live (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host Emo Night Live with All American Throwbacks at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. The band will perform songs from bands like Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, Jimmy Eat World and many more. Click here for more information.
  3. A Taylor Swift Experience (Sandwich): Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Swift Experience will headline the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Enjoy the pop star’s biggest hits in this energetic live performance. Tickets start at $49. Click here for more information.
  4. Clay Clear Band (Yorkville): The Clay Clear Band will perform southern rock and authentic country music at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance. Click here for more information.
  5. Pairing Party: All Things Wine and Cheese, Please (Oswego): Sample wines, specialty cheeses and fruit at the Fox Valley Winery Thursday, Jan. 15. A limited number of spots are available and reservations are required. Click here for more information.
The SceneKendall CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Kendall County