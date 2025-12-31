5 Things to Do: First Day Hike, Emo Night Live in Yorkville this weekend

- Take a First Day Hike: Visit one of Kendall County forest preserves for a New Year’s Day hike. Check out Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area in Yorkville, which has a scenic 4-mile trail. Click here for more information.
- Emo Night Live (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host Emo Night Live with All American Throwbacks at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. The band will perform songs from bands like Fall Out Boy, Good Charlotte, Jimmy Eat World and many more. Click here for more information.
- A Taylor Swift Experience (Sandwich): Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Swift Experience will headline the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Enjoy the pop star’s biggest hits in this energetic live performance. Tickets start at $49. Click here for more information.
- Clay Clear Band (Yorkville): The Clay Clear Band will perform southern rock and authentic country music at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall. Tickets are $20 in advance. Click here for more information.
- Pairing Party: All Things Wine and Cheese, Please (Oswego): Sample wines, specialty cheeses and fruit at the Fox Valley Winery Thursday, Jan. 15. A limited number of spots are available and reservations are required. Click here for more information.
The Scene