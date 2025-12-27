Eat, drink and play at these suburban ‘eatertainment’ spots on New Year’s Eve

You and five friends can rent a bay at Topgolf from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. (Photo provided by Topgolf)

We’re just days away from bidding goodbye to 2025. If you’re still looking for something to do, we’ve got some places where you can eat, drink and play while counting down to 2026.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s has New Year’s Eve covered for families and adults with two ticketed parties throughout the day.

The family-friendly event goes from 4-7 p.m. and includes an appetizer and dessert banquet, unlimited soft drinks, $20 power card with unlimited video game play, party hats and favors and a ginger ale toast. It’s $33.79 per person.

The “Late Night NYE” event kicks off at 9 p.m. and includes a chef-curated appetizer banquet and dessert, unlimited soda, a $15 Power Card with unlimited video game play and a midnight champagne toast for those 21 and over. It’s $68.79 per person, and you can add two premium drink tickets for $30. The party rolls until 1 a.m.

They have suburban locations in Lombard, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. Get your tickets at daveandbusters.com.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Kings in Rosemont has a plan for the little partiers during the day and then a New Year’s bash for adults at night.

From 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, they’ll offer a kid-friendly buffet, cookie decorating, a coloring and make-your-own-party-favor station. That all leads up to a balloon drop and sparkling cider toast.

Tickets are $35 per person. Bowling is sold separately and is first come, first served.

The adult party starts at 8 p.m., and Kings promises they’ll roll into 2026 “with loud music, big energy, and zero interest in keeping it classy.”

There will be bowling and billiards, a buffet and passed appetizers, a live DJ, arcade games, party favors, light sticks and a photo booth to capture it all, as well as a Champagne toast at midnight.

It’s $75 per person and tickets can be purchased at playatkings.com/nye/.

Puttshack is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash this year. (Photo provided by Puttshack )

Puttshack

You can ring in the New Year at Puttshack in Oak Brook and Skokie with unlimited rounds.

Guests can play unlimited mini golf and keep the good times rolling as the countdown approaches. It’s $25 per player 13 and older. It’s $15 for those 12 and younger, who must be accompanied by an adult.

While you’re there, celebrate the last day of their seasonal sparkling apple berry sangria cocktail.

Topgolf

Swing into the new year at Topgolf in Naperville or Schaumburg. Rent a bay from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and six people can enjoy unlimited game play, chef-crafted bites, a live DJ performance and a midnight toast.

Late-night bites will include chips and dips, queso and salsa, vegetable crudite, mini corn dogs, boneless wings, “swicy” peach pork sliders and buffalo chicken potato skins. You’ll also get desserts delivered to your bay and get unlimited soft drinks, iced tea and coffee all night.

Tickets for the 21+ event are $459.69 per bay, which covers up to six people.

WhirlyBall

WhirlyBall in Vernon Hills invites the family to enjoy its Noon Year’s Eve Bash ($35 per child and $40 per adult) that includes lunch in the Pivot Room, open WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling and pop-up games. Lunch includes cheese, sausage and pepperoni pizzas, salad, mini quesadillas, mac and cheese bites and freshly baked cookies. Fountain drinks are included. A cash bar will be available.

Two ticket slots are available: noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

