5 Things to Do: Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Dixon, last weekend for Holiday Lights in Rock Falls

- The Prophecy (Dixon): The Prophecy will pay tribute to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra at The Dixon Theatre Saturday, Dec. 27. The Prophecy Show has costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog. Tickets start at $35. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Lights Display (Rock Falls): Stroll through the park and enjoy all of the lighted holiday displays from 5:30-8:30 Friday, Dec. 26 and the last night, Saturday, Dec. 27. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 27 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
- 10 Comedians Stand Up Comedy (Sterling): Ten comedians will perform at The Rusty Fox Ale House in Sterling on Saturday, Jan. 3. The audience will vote for their favorite. Tickets are just $8. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Dec. 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
The Scene