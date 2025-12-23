Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Dixon, last weekend for Holiday Lights in Rock Falls

The iconic firetruck at Centennial Park in Rock Falls gets a holiday dazzling for the tour of lights. This display is open Friday through Sunday nights for most of December.

Centennial Park in Rock Falls hosts the Holiday Lights Display through Dec. 27. (Alex Paschal/credit)

  1. The Prophecy (Dixon): The Prophecy will pay tribute to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra at The Dixon Theatre Saturday, Dec. 27. The Prophecy Show has costumes, choreography, music, lasers and fog. Tickets start at $35. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Holiday Lights Display (Rock Falls): Stroll through the park and enjoy all of the lighted holiday displays from 5:30-8:30 Friday, Dec. 26 and the last night, Saturday, Dec. 27. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
  3. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 27 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
  4. 10 Comedians Stand Up Comedy (Sterling): Ten comedians will perform at The Rusty Fox Ale House in Sterling on Saturday, Jan. 3. The audience will vote for their favorite. Tickets are just $8. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Dec. 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
