5 Things to Do: New Year’s Eve events, last chance for holiday light shows

- Bubble Bash New Year’s Eve (Naperville): The DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville will host this New Year’s Eve celebration for families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31. The event will include a variety of special activities, live performances and a noon countdown. Click here for more information.
- Holiday Light Shows (Various): Check out the many holiday light shows in DuPage County before they’re gone! Visit Holiday Lights at Lilacia Park in Lombard, Christmas at Cantigny in Wheaton, Aurora’s Festival of Lights at Phillips Park, Illumination: Tree Lights at Morton Arboretum, Festival of Lights at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton or Nights of Lights at Adams Park in Wheaton.
- New Year’s Eve Concerts (Glen Ellyn): The New Philharmonic will perform three shows on New Year’s Eve, at 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. The pops concert featuring a variety of light classics, Strauss waltzes, arias, a guest singer, champagne and surprises. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Sister Act” (Oakbrook Terrace): Drury Lane Theatre presents “Sister Act,” a musical comedy based on the 1992 film. The show runs on select dates through Jan. 11. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Whiskey Dinner (Lisle): Get your tickets now for the Morton Arboretum’s Whiskey Dinners from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 17. Guests will enjoy a five-course dinner with paired whiskey tastings in the Ginkgo Room. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene