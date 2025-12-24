5 things to do in McHenry County: Elton John, Beatles tributes in Crystal Lake, family Bingo in Woodstock

- Elton Rohn (Crystal Lake): Elton Rohn, a tribute to Elton John, will perform at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. Tickets start at $59. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- American English – The Beatles in Bloom (Crystal Lake): Ring in 2026 with the music of the Beatles with American English at Raue Center for the Arts. The show is 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets start at $53. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Time Warp Express – A Jolly Trolley Adventure to Save Santa (Volo): The Volo Museum’s family-friendly adventure runs through Dec. 27. Enjoy a 40-minute trip on the Time Warp trolley, filled with stories, treats and a meeting with Santa. Click here for more information.
- Alt 101 ‘90s Alternative Rock (Island Lake): Rock out to the biggest alternative hits from the ‘90s at 3D Sideouts Sports Bar in Island Lake. The band will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Ugly Sweater Party/Bingo Night (Woodstock): Kingston Lanes in Woodstock will host Family Bingo Night and Ugly Sweater Party from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30. Prizes will be given to kids. Click here for more information.
