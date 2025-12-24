5 things to do in DeKalb County: Led Zeppelin tribute concert, ‘Noon Year’s Day’ Countdown

- Led Zeppelin tribute show (Sandwich): Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform at the Sandwich Opera House at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27. Tickets start at $29. This is an all-ages show. Click here for more information.
- Noon Year’s Day Countdown and Confetti Toss (DeKalb): The DeKalb Library will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31. This event is for all ages and no registration is required. Click here for more information.
- “The Invisible Mammal” (Sycamore): The University of Illinois Extension office in Sycamore will screen this documentary at 1 p.m. Jan. 4. “The Invisible Mammal” is a feature-length documentary film about bats, infectious disease and women in science. The cost is $1. Click here for more information.
- The Berlin Trilogy: Bowie, Visconti, and Eno (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host this free event that examines David Bowie’s collaboration with musician Brian Eno and producer Tony Visconti on a series of albums he would later call “The Berlin Trilogy.” The free event is for adults, and is from 2-3:15 p.m. Jan. 10.
- “Are You Ready for It: A Taylor Experience” (Sandwich): Enjoy this tribute concert to Taylor Swift at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $49. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
