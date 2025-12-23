Best Bloody Marys in suburbs, Illinois Valley, Sauk Valley for National Bloody Mary Day Jan. 1

National Bloody Mary Day is Jan. 1, making it the perfect time to sip the savory cocktail over a holiday celebration with friends or family to welcome in 2026.

Whether you crave a simple, perfectly balanced classic or a wildly ambitious concoction garnished with a full plate of appetizers, we found the best of the best in the suburbs, Sauk Valley and Illinois Valley.

According to liquor.com, Bloody Marys traditionally are made with vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery salt, Tabasco and lemon juice. Add in an assortment of garnishes, which can range from the basic celery stick, olive, lime, or lemon to the outrageous options like shrimp skewers, bacon and even mini-cheeseburgers.

Variations on the cocktail include the Bloody Maria, which is made with tequila, and the Red Snapper, which is made with gin. Of course, there are hundreds of variations of Bloody Mary recipes, making each cocktail unique to its own bartender (amateur or professional).

To find out where to get the best Bloody Mary in Kane and McHenry counties, and in the Illinois Valley and Sauk Valley areas, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and Sauk Valley Favorites contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated spots to enjoy a Bloody Mary, as voted by audiences.

National Bloody Mary Day is Jan. 1. (Photo provided by Morguefile)

KANE COUNTY

Best Bloody Mary: Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery, 306 W. State St., Geneva

Stockholm’s has a varied Bloody Mary menu, which is prominently featured during their famous Sunday brunch. Varieties include the Brunch Mary, featuring Stockholm’s secret recipe; the Lime Bloody Mary, featuring lime vodka; the Peppar Mary, with Absolut Peppar vodka; the Cucumber Mary, with Effen Cucumber vodka; and the Jalapeno Mary, with Tanteo Jalapeno tequila.

One of the Best: Nosh, 22 N. 3rd St., Geneva

One of the Best: Duke’s Northwoods, 7 E. Main St., St. Charles

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Bloody Mary: Tracks Bar & Grill, 108 W. Main St., Cary

Visit Tracks on Sunday for their famous Loaded Bloody Mary from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cocktail is served with hefty garnishes, plus a beer chaser.

One of the Best: Winestock Market & Lounge, 136 Cass St., Woodstock

One of the Best: Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill, 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake

Best Bloody Mary: Flo’s on Pulaski, 1309 Pulaski St., Peru

Flo’s famous Bloody Marys come complete with gigantic garnishes, including mini-cheeseburgers, bacon, olives, and of course, celery and other veggies, and are served Sundays between 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

One of the Best: The Tee Box, 223 E. St. Paul St., Spring Valley

One of the Best: Rip’s Tavern, 311 N. Main Ave., Ladd

Favorite Place for a Bloody Mary: Lisa’s Brick House & Grill, 216 Locust St., Sterling

Lisa’s bartenders make all their Bloody Marys from scratch, and never use a mix. Cocktails are simply garnished with olives and pickle chips, and can be made as spicy or mild as the customer wants.

One of the Favorites: Uncle B’s Bar and Grill, 310 Joe Dr., Amboy

One of the Favorites: 3 Twelve Restaurant & Tavern, 312 Locust St., Sterling