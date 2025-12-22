Folk concert to support West Suburban Community Pantry Dec. 26 in Downers Grove

Ashley & Simpson will be among an array of artists to perform at a benefit concert for the Western Suburban Community Pantry on Dec. 26. (Photo provided by Ashley & Simpson Publicity)

Nonprofit group Music & Potlucks is partnering with the Two Way Street Coffee House for a special community concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26.

The event takes place at the Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss Ave. in Downers Grove. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support the West Suburban Community Pantry, 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Woodridge.

Located within the First Congregation Church of Downers Grove, the Two Way Street Coffee House has been a venue for folk, acoustic music and spoken word performances since 1970, according to a news release.

The 4th annual event will feature performances by Randomosity recording artists Ashley & Simpson of Downers Grove, Patty Peace of Chicago, singer songwriter Jim Gary and Midwest troubadour Mark Dvorak.

Ashley & Simpson are Jennifer Ashley and Joel Simpson. They are co-directors of Two Way Street Coffee House and are working on their third CD release. Ashley & Simpson are quickly becoming favorites on the Chicago area folk scene and their new sound features both traditional songs and original material. ashleyandsimpson.com.

Singer, songwriter and activist Patty Peace performs her own material, but also presents a folk and pop repertoire from Judy Collins to the Rolling Stones. She worked for decades in the mental health field and in the anti-war movement of the 1960s and ’70s. pattypeace.wordpress.com.

Jim Gary is an acoustic singer-songwriter. He grew up in southeastern Michigan listening to all the great sounds of the 1960s. He more recently has embarked on transcribing and performing selections from the catalogue of the late Chicago songwriter Michael P. Smith.

Folk singer and songwriter Mark Dvorak has toured throughout the United States and parts of Europe and Canada. In 2024 he released his fourth book of essays, “31 Winters: Finding the Folk Way” and his 21st recorded release, “Live & Alone." Dvorak first performed at the Two Way Street in 1982. markdvorak.com.

“We’re grateful to be partnering with the Two Way Street and the West Suburban Community Pantry again this year,” said Music & Potlucks co-director Stephanie Schrodt in the news release. “We’re always looking to connect with area non-profits to help further their mission, and help raise awareness and resources for our neighbors in need. The West Suburban Community Pantry does incredible work serving those who are facing food insecurity.”

The West Suburban Community Pantry has been rooted in the community since 1992. The organization strives to eliminate barriers to food security but also implement strategies to immediately serve those in need and reach the goal of a community without hunger. wscpantry.org.

Admission to the live performance is $10. Non-perishable food items and toiletries will be accepted that evening. Visit twowaystreet.org for information and to access the live stream feed. Donations are accepted.

Learn more and donate to Music & Potlucks at musicandpotlucks.org.