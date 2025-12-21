Feel the ‘Power of Love’ with Huey & the News tribute band at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Raue Center for the Arts and Soundtracks of a Generation are inviting audiences to turn back the clock to the age of big hair, wild fashion and irresistible hooks with Huey & The News Tribute Band live at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9.
In an era defined by optimism and fun, Huey Lewis & The News stood out with their signature blend of rock, pop and blue-eyed soul. With mega-hits like “The Power of Love,” “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug” and “Hip To Be Square,” the band captured the sound of a generation, according to a news release from Raue Center.
This dynamic tribute recreates the infectious energy, tight harmonies, and feel-good sound that made Huey Lewis & The News one of the most beloved bands of the ’80s. Sing along all night as Soundtracks of a Generation brings these timeless classics to life with authenticity and style.
Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.