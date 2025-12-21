Feel the ‘Power of Love’ with Huey & the News tribute band at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Huey Lewis & The News Tribute Band will perform at Raue Center for the Arts on Jan. 9, 2026. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Raue Center for the Arts and Soundtracks of a Generation are inviting audiences to turn back the clock to the age of big hair, wild fashion and irresistible hooks with Huey & The News Tribute Band live at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9.

In an era defined by optimism and fun, Huey Lewis & The News stood out with their signature blend of rock, pop and blue-eyed soul. With mega-hits like “The Power of Love,” “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “I Want a New Drug” and “Hip To Be Square,” the band captured the sound of a generation, according to a news release from Raue Center.

This dynamic tribute recreates the infectious energy, tight harmonies, and feel-good sound that made Huey Lewis & The News one of the most beloved bands of the ’80s. Sing along all night as Soundtracks of a Generation brings these timeless classics to life with authenticity and style.

Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.