Pop-up Christmas bars at Squire Ale House, Squire on the Square, Alexander’s Cafe and more

"Tinsel Table" Christmas pop-up at Alexander's Cafe, 1650 Main St., St. Charles. Six Karas Restaurant Group locations are all decked out for the holidays through Jan. 2. (Photo provided by Karas Restaurant Group. )

The Karas Restaurant Group, which owns the several restaurants in Kane and McHenry counties, including the Village Squire and Rookies Pub & Grill, is getting into the holiday spirit with pop-up Christmas bars at six of its locations.

Guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a winter wonderland at each Christmas Pop-Up, with twinkling lights, festive decorations and themed cocktails and menu (at select restaurants). The Grinch or Santa might just make appearances at all six!

The pop-ups run through Jan. 2.

Locations:

Tinsel Table – Alexander’s Cafe, 1650 Main St., St. Charles

Snow Globe Social – The Village Squire, 480 Randall Road, South Elgin

The Naughty List – Rookie’s Bar & Grill, 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

The Knight Before Christmas – Squire on the Square, 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock

The Green Guy’s Grotto – The Village Squire, 123 Washington St., West Dundee

Jack Frost’s Hideaway – Squire Ale House, 41W379 IL-64, St. Charles (Campton Hills)

Guests who visit all six pop-up locations will get a Karas Christmas Challenge t-shirt.

For more information about each pop-up location and the Karas Christmas Challenge, visit karaschristmas.com.