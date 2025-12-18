Sinfonietta Bel Canto to host New Year’s concert in Downers Grove

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto will perform a New Year’s and Fundraising Concert at 3 p.m. Thursday Jan. 1 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta Bel Canto)

Under the master baton of Maestro Dan Pasquale D’Andrea, this year’s program includes music featuring the 250th anniversary of America, along with an array of vocal and instrumental solos.

The program will feature works by Edward MacDowell, Victor Herbert, John Philip Sousa and James Reese Europe.

This New Years Gala also features beloved family favorites as well as operatic and instrumental soloists. These include Johann Strauss Sr.’s “Radetzky March,” Johann Strauss Jr.’s “The Beautiful Blue Danube Waltzes” and the classic “Auld Lang Syne.”

Featured operatic and instrumental soloists include hornist Darlyne Hildalgo performing selections from “Morceau de Concert” by Saint–Saëns, cellist Richard Schumann performing excerpts from Cello Concerto No 1 op. 33 by Saint-Saëns, cellists Hurbert Ley and Jennifer Kumar playing Concerto for 2 Vcl, G min, Kristin Weed singing “Seguidilla” from “Carmen” by Bizet, Sarah Ann Sutter singing “Una voce poco fa” from “Barber of Seville” by Rossini and Sasha Dzikowicz singing “Vedrai carino” from “Don Giovanni” by Mozart.

Ticket information can be found through the SBC website. Parking is free and there is ample intimate seating.