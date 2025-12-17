New Philharmonic to ring in 2026 with three concerts in Glen Ellyn

New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn, will perform three celebratory New Year’s Eve concerts at 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31. (Photo provided by McAninch Arts Center )

New Philharmonic, the professional orchestra in residence at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn, will perform three celebratory New Year’s Eve concerts at 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Acclaimed soprano and MAC favorite Alisa Jordheim is featured in the highly entertaining program incorporating classical, opera and pops music with a champagne toast.

There is limited ticket availability for the 1:30 and 5 p.m. concerts – best ticket availability is for the 8:30 p.m. concert.

The skilled musicians of New Philharmonic will be showcased in Johann Strauss Jr.’s “Tik-Tak Polka,” Op. 365, one of six works that Strauss arranged with motifs from his third operetta “Die Fledermaus,” and his “Blue Danube Waltz,” Op. 314, one of the most popular pieces of music in the classical repertoire.

Additional selections in the program include Paul Lincke’s “Berliner Luft,” the unofficial anthem of Berlin, Johann Strauss Sr.’s celebratory “Radetzky March” and music from popular films including Alfred Hitchcock’s 1945 thriller “Spellbound,” William Wyler’s epic 1958 western “The Big Country,” the Academy Award-winning 1997 film “Titanic” and Walt Disney Pictures 1991 sci-fi adventure flick, “The Rocketeer.”

Tickets are $70–$80. For tickets visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.