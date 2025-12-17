5 Things to Do: Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute show, holiday lights shows in Kane County this weekend

- Christmas Wizards Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra (St. Charles): Celebrate the majestic sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra with the Christmas Wizards at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Arcada Theatre. The concert will not only feature the music of TSO, but lasers, lights and a snow machine. Tickets start at $47. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Warrant with special guests BulletBoys (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles will welcome two classic ‘80s hard rock bands, Warrant and Bulletboys, on Friday, Dec. 19. Warrant’s biggest hits include “Cherry Pie,” “Heaven” and “Down Boys.” Tickets start at $57. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Light Shows (Various): Check out Kane County’s holiday light shows before they’re gone! Visit Santa’s Rock N Lights at Kane County Cougars Stadium, Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva; Aurora’s Festival of Lights at Phillips Park; or Winter Wonder Lights at Geneva’s Peck Farm Park, which will host a special Bagpipes & Bonfires night on Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
- Comedian Joey Avery (Batavia): Joey Avery, a rising star in the comedy world, will perform five shows between Dec. 18-20 at The Comedy Vault in Batavia. Tickets are $31. This show is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Revelry with Fox Valley Opera (St. Charles): The Baker Community Center in St. Charles will conclude the Fall season of the Saturday Nights Lights concert series with this special holiday performance from the Fox Valley Opera at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. Tickets start at $32. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene