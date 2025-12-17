5 Things to Do: ‘The Nutcracker’ at McAninch Arts Center, Holiday Afternoon Tea and more

- “The Nutcracker” (Glen Ellyn): Salt Creek Ballet presents this beloved holiday ballet at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage. Several shows are scheduled for Dec. 19-21. Visit atthemac.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Afternoon Tea (Oakbrook Terrace): Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace will host a special afternoon tea at from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. Adults are $75 and children are $35. Click here for more information, to view the menu or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Light Shows (Various): Check out the many holiday light shows in DuPage County before they’re gone! Visit Holiday Lights at Lilacia Park in Lombard, Christmas at Cantigny in Wheaton, Aurora’s Festival of Lights at Phillips Park, Illumination: Tree Lights at Morton Arboretum, Festival of Lights at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton or Nights of Lights at Adams Park in Wheaton.
- Holly Jolly Days (Naperville): Naper Settlement will host its last Holly Jolly Days for the season from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 20-21. Celebrate the holiday season with holiday crafts, stories and more fun for the whole family. Click here for more information.
- Train Saturdays (Wheaton): The DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton is hosting another Train Saturday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20. The HO scale model train layout covers more than 2,000 feet of track and highlights some of the county’s railroads and landmarks. Click here for more information.
The Scene