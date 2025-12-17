5 Things to Do: “It’s a Wonderful Like” radio play, Merry Take & Make at Farnsworth House and more

- “It’s a Wonderful Life” Holiday Radio Play (Oswego): The Little White Schoolhouse Museum in Oswego will host this holiday event from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 18-20, which tells the fictional story of the life of George Bailey, set in Bedford Falls in the 1940s. A series of actors will vocally portray the beloved characters. Click here for more information.
- Merry Make & Take (Plano): Visit the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano between 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 for an afternoon of holiday crafts, scavenger hunts and more festive fun. Click here for more information.
- Double Tree Dueling Piano Show (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center is hosting this special holiday show at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Performers will take audience requests. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
- Fox Valley Orchestra & Chorus (Aurora): The 14th annual Sing Along Messiah concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at Marmion Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Road, Aurora. The Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus have members from all over the Fox Valley area. Tickets are $13 online and $15 at the door. Click here for more information.
- Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Stroll through this festive display in Town Square Park of 30 trees, each beautifully decorated for Christmas. The trees will be displayed through Jan. 4.
