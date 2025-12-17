Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Holiday movies at The Dixon, holiday lights in Rock Falls and more!

Peggy Peugh crosses a lighted bridge Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Peugh was decorating the bridge and islands for Halo. (Alex T. Paschal)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Holiday Movie at The Dixon (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will screen the classic holiday film “White Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
  2. Holiday Lights Display (Rock Falls): Stroll through the park and enjoy all of the lighted holiday displays from 5:30-8:30 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
  3. Karaoke at Mad Water Saloon (Dixon): Get up on stage and sing your heart out at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Dec. 19. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
  4. Country Line Dancing (Dixon): Try your hand at country line dancing at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Monday, Dec. 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Intermediate and advanced lessons are offered from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by open dancing for all skill levels from 6-8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
  5. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 20 at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Click here for more information.
