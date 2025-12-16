Sara Evans, Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute this weekend at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Christmas Wizards: A Night of Trans Siberian Orchestra will be at the Arcada Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

The holiday season is quickly wrapping up, but there are still some festive Christmas events happening at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles.

From country star Sara Evans to holiday tributes to Trans-Siberian Orchestra and family events, there’s something for all tastes and ages.

Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indulge in a delicious breakfast with the whole family and Santa Claus at Rock ‘N Ravioli. The event will include festive music, beloved holiday characters and visits with Santa. Each child will receive a special gift. Tickets are $40 for adults and kids 12 and older, $30 for kids 2-11 and kids under 2 are free.

Christmas Wizards: A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.

This spectacular tribute show will honor the music and performance of the legendary Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show will feature a dazzling array of lights, lasers, pyrotechnics, snow machines and more. The band will seamlessly combine familiar Christmas melodies with powerful guitars and drums.

Sara Evans

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

Country star Sara Evans is a multi-platinum-selling artist who has won numerous awards, including five Number One singles. Her biggest hits include “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

Country star Sara Evans will be at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

A Christmas Carol: A Theatrical Performance by Greatworks Theatre Company

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

This unique take on the Charles Dickens holiday classic will have audiences rolling with laughter in this updated story. All of the well-known characters from Dickens’ story will appear on stage in modern incarnations. Tickets are $10 for this all-ages general admission show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit oshows.com/holidays.