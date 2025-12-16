‘Santa Sunday’ brunch this weekend at Hank’s Farm in Ottawa

Hank's Farm is a fan-favorite restaurant, housed inside a former dairy barn, serving up delicious American classics and a legendary Sunday brunch. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

It’s one last chance for the kids to see Santa this weekend at the Santa Sunday Brunch at Hank’s Farm.

The festive holiday brunch, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Ottawa restaurant, will feature visits with Santa with a delicious brunch.

The menu includes breakfast pastries, eggs Benedict, fresh fruit and salad, scramble eggs, quiche, roast turkey, roast pork, French toast sticks, pasta and more. Delectable desserts include pastries, pies, bread pudding, cakes, parfait bars and more. Special holiday themed mimosa flights and additional sweet cocktails will be available.

Reservations are encouraged and could be made by calling 815-433-2540. Visit hanksfarm.com for more information.