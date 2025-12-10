5 Things to Do: The Second City comedy, Lunch with the Grinch, live music in Kane County

- Lunch with the Grinch (St. Charles): Rock ‘N Ravioli will host this family holiday celebration at noon on Saturday, Dec. 13. Create an ornament and help decorate the tree before the Grinch tries to steal it! Tickets are $35 per person. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- Denny Diamond: A Holiday Tribute (St. Charles): Denny Diamond will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles. From Christmas and Neil Diamond classics, to country and Broadway hits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Tickets are $25. Click here for more information.
- North Pole Pop-Up (Batavia): This limited-time experience at Zen Leaf Collective in downtown Batavia happens Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 21. Enjoy an artisan market, family activities, live holiday music and much more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- The Second City: “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire” (Aurora): This hilarious comedy show from The Second City is playing at the Paramount’s Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora on select dates through Dec. 23, including Dec. 11-13. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. The Paramount Theatre is also featuring “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” through Jan. 11.
- Winter Wonder Lights (Geneva): Peck Farm Park in Geneva will be illuminated every night from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 1. There is no fee to enter the park. Click here for more information.
The Scene