5 things to do in DeKalb County: Jim Brickman holiday concert, Winter Chocolate Walk and more

Kishwaukee Valley Art League's 2024 Sycamore Winter Chocolate Walk display

Kishwaukee Valley Art League's 2024 Sycamore Winter Chocolate Walk display (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Jim Brickman (DeKalb): Pianist Jim Brickman will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Audiences can expect holiday classics, along with Brickman’s biggest hits like “The Gift,” “Love of my Life,” “Destiny,” “Valentine” and more. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for tickets and more information.
  2. Winter Chocolate Walk (Sycamore): The annual Winter Chocolate Walk in downtown Sycamore is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. Stroll through downtown Sycamore and stop at businesses that will have sweet treats and more. The evening begins at Blumen Gardens. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
  3. Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Concert (DeKalb): The “Winter Wonderland” concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Hall. Local music ensembles will perform. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for students and children under 12. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Acromusical Concert (DeKalb): Acromusical will present their collection of holiday arrangements for the berimbau chamber ensemble at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 at the DeKalb Public Library. This event is free. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  5. Grain & Gather Indoor Winter Artisan Market (DeKalb): Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. will host this winter market featuring 12 local makers and small business owners in their Visitors Center. Enjoy a cocktail from the full bar while shopping for a variety of goods, from jewelry to baked goods, home decor and more. Visit whiskeyacres.com for more information.
