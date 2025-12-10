5 things to do in DeKalb County: Jim Brickman holiday concert, Winter Chocolate Walk and more

- Jim Brickman (DeKalb): Pianist Jim Brickman will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Audiences can expect holiday classics, along with Brickman’s biggest hits like “The Gift,” “Love of my Life,” “Destiny,” “Valentine” and more. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for tickets and more information.
- Winter Chocolate Walk (Sycamore): The annual Winter Chocolate Walk in downtown Sycamore is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. Stroll through downtown Sycamore and stop at businesses that will have sweet treats and more. The evening begins at Blumen Gardens. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
- Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Concert (DeKalb): The “Winter Wonderland” concerts will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Hall. Local music ensembles will perform. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for students and children under 12. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Acromusical Concert (DeKalb): Acromusical will present their collection of holiday arrangements for the berimbau chamber ensemble at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 at the DeKalb Public Library. This event is free. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Grain & Gather Indoor Winter Artisan Market (DeKalb): Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. will host this winter market featuring 12 local makers and small business owners in their Visitors Center. Enjoy a cocktail from the full bar while shopping for a variety of goods, from jewelry to baked goods, home decor and more. Visit whiskeyacres.com for more information.
The Scene