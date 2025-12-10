5 Things to Do: Holiday movie trivia, Oswego Holiday Express and more this weekend

- Jingle Bell Jog (Oswego): Burn off some holiday stress at this new event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. The event is not timed and no awards will be distributed. Wear your Santa hat and holiday bells for some holiday fun. Visit with Santa after the jog while enjoying cocoa and cookies. Click here for more information.
- Oswego Holiday Express: Meet Mrs. Claus, enjoy hot cocoa before boarding the holiday shuttle for the chance to meet Santa. Sessions are available Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14. Registration is required. The event is at South Point, 810 Preston Lane in Oswego. Click here for more information.
- Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Stroll through this festive display in Town Square Park of 30 trees, each beautifully decorated for Christmas. The trees will be displayed through Jan. 4.
- Edith Farnsworth House Holiday Tours (Plano): Tour the Edith Farnsworth House while its decorated for the holidays. Tours are available Friday-Sunday at noon and 2 p.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Movie Trivia (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host “Elf” and “The Grinch” trivia at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Prizes will be awarded, and a speciality trivia drink menu will be available. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
The Scene