A capella group Voctave to bring holiday sounds to McAninch Arts Center

The popular a cappella group Voctave returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus as part of their “It Feels Like Christmas” tour at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14.

The concert will feature festive favorites including “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells of Notre Dame” and more, according to a news release.

This program is perfect for audiences of all ages. Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group hailing from Central Florida, known for their intricate and captivating vocal arrangements. Founded in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, Voctave brings together a rich tapestry of musical backgrounds. Voctave is perhaps best known from their viral YouTube performances of Disney medleys, the release stated.

With more than 200 million views across social media platforms, Voctave has have performed globally and contributed to numerous recordings and has collaborated with a host of Dove, American Music and GRAMMY Award winners.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

Tickets are $69-$76. To order tickets, go to AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or visit the MAC Box Office.

The MAC Box Office is generally open Tuesday – Saturday, noon – 6 p.m. and two hours prior to performance.