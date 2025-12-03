Holiday Chamber Music Festival Dec. 7 at Mayslake Peabody Estate

The Holiday Chamber Music Festival is set for Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at the historic and picturesque Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oakbrook. (Photo provided by Sinfonietta Bel Canto )

The concert will feature members of Sinfonietta Bel Canto, Sinfonietta DuPage and guests.

The Prairie Sky Wind Quintet will perform sections from “Variations Sur un Theme Libre” by Eugene Bozza, “What Child is This (Greensleeves)” arranged by Frackenpohl and “12 Days of Christmas” arranged by Holcombe. Cellist Jennifer Kumar and Pianist Heewon Cha will perform “Have yourself a Very Merry Little Christmas” arranged by the Brooklyn Duo and “Variazione di Bravuda” by Luigi Silva; the Viola Sextet will perform “The Nutcracker March” by Tschaikovsky/Raim; and the Double Bass Quintet will perform Christmas selections.

This concert offers community members high quality and affordable performances with open seating and handicap accessibility, according to a news release.

Peabody Estates is located at 1717 West 31st St. in Oak Brook. Tickets can be purchased online at SinfoniettaBelCanto.org as well at the door.