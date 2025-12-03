5 Things to Do: Geneva Christmas Walk, First Pour Fridays wine tasting in Batavia and more

- Geneva Christmas Walk (Geneva): One of the Fox Valley’s most-anticipated holiday events, the Geneva Christmas Walk, begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. Enjoy strolling carolers, tree lighting, carriage rides, Santa, live nativity scene and specials from Geneva merchants. Click here for more information.
- The Gilmour Project All-Star Band Exploring the Music of Pink Floyd (St. Charles): Relive the live shows of the iconic Pink Floyd, with hits, deep cuts and David Gilmour-centric music and solos. The five-piece all-star ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- One of These Nights Christmas Show (St. Charles): This ultimate tribute to The Eagles will take the stage of the Arcada Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. The show will include the band’s biggest hits, as well as holiday classics. Tickets start at $32. Click here or more information or to purchase tickets.
- First Pour Fridays (Batavia): Enjoy wine tasting, small bites and live music with gorgeous views of the Fox River from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the Callahan Community Center in Batavia. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Click here for more information.
- St. Charles Singers holiday concert (St. Charles): The St. Charles Singers will present “Christmas Carols” Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The concert on Sunday, Dec. 7 is sold out. The mixed-voice chamber choir will perform 16 seasonal songs from around the globe. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene