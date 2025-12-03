Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Geneva Christmas Walk, First Pour Fridays wine tasting in Batavia and more

Carolers sing at the Geneva Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec.1 2023 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

  1. Geneva Christmas Walk (Geneva): One of the Fox Valley’s most-anticipated holiday events, the Geneva Christmas Walk, begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5. Enjoy strolling carolers, tree lighting, carriage rides, Santa, live nativity scene and specials from Geneva merchants. Click here for more information.
  2. The Gilmour Project All-Star Band Exploring the Music of Pink Floyd (St. Charles): Relive the live shows of the iconic Pink Floyd, with hits, deep cuts and David Gilmour-centric music and solos. The five-piece all-star ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. One of These Nights Christmas Show (St. Charles): This ultimate tribute to The Eagles will take the stage of the Arcada Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. The show will include the band’s biggest hits, as well as holiday classics. Tickets start at $32. Click here or more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. First Pour Fridays (Batavia): Enjoy wine tasting, small bites and live music with gorgeous views of the Fox River from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the Callahan Community Center in Batavia. This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Click here for more information.
  5. St. Charles Singers holiday concert (St. Charles): The St. Charles Singers will present “Christmas Carols” Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The concert on Sunday, Dec. 7 is sold out. The mixed-voice chamber choir will perform 16 seasonal songs from around the globe. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
