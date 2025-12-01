Dixon Christmas Walk to light up the city’s downtown Dec. 5

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dixon!
The Dixon Christmas Walk, one of the Sauk Valley’s most beloved holiday traditions, returns from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.
The event begins each year with the OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center tree lighting, and features free photos with Santa at Santa’s Village, horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, the Dixon Municipal Band and more.
Many downtown shops and locations will be open and welcoming in patrons for treats, deals and other promotions.
Event Highlights:
- Santa at Living Well Church, 116 E. First St.
- Street performers and costumed characters
- Horse-drawn carriage rides at Town Square Circle Drive, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.
- Lighted truck displays
- Lee County Democrats chestnuts roasting in front of Alley Loop, 80 S. Hennepin Ave.
- Rock Hunt headquarters at Brave Arts Creative Studio, 115 S. Hennepin Ave.
- John Deere Blacksmith
- Dixon Municipal Band performers inside/outside Salamandra Restaurant, 105 W. First St.
- Local school choirs performing
- Prize table at Roots & Wings, 213 W. First St.
- Photo ops and more fun throughout the grounds
A full list will be finalized and shared at discoverdixon.com and Discover Dixon’s social media pages the week of the event.