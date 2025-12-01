Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Dixon Christmas Walk to light up the city’s downtown Dec. 5

Santa stops to visit youngsters at the tree lighting for Dixon’s Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Santa stops to visit youngsters at the tree lighting for Dixon’s Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Aimee Barrows

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dixon!

The Dixon Christmas Walk, one of the Sauk Valley’s most beloved holiday traditions, returns from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5.

Surrounded by dad Chris, mom Barb and big sister Olivia, 7, Malachi Reiners, 5, of Dixon had the honor of pushing the button to light up the Christmas tree Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, to kick off Dixon’s Christmas Walk.

Surrounded by dad Chris, mom Barb and big sister Olivia, 7, Malachi Reiners, 5, of Dixon had the honor of pushing the button to light up the Christmas tree Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, to kick off Dixon’s Christmas Walk. (Alex T. Paschal)

The event begins each year with the OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center tree lighting, and features free photos with Santa at Santa’s Village, horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, the Dixon Municipal Band and more.

Many downtown shops and locations will be open and welcoming in patrons for treats, deals and other promotions.

Event Highlights:

  • Santa at Living Well Church, 116 E. First St.
  • Street performers and costumed characters
  • Horse-drawn carriage rides at Town Square Circle Drive, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.
  • Lighted truck displays
  • Lee County Democrats chestnuts roasting in front of Alley Loop, 80 S. Hennepin Ave.
  • Rock Hunt headquarters at Brave Arts Creative Studio, 115 S. Hennepin Ave.
  • John Deere Blacksmith
  • Dixon Municipal Band performers inside/outside Salamandra Restaurant, 105 W. First St.
  • Local school choirs performing
  • Prize table at Roots & Wings, 213 W. First St.
  • Photo ops and more fun throughout the grounds

A full list will be finalized and shared at discoverdixon.com and Discover Dixon’s social media pages the week of the event.

The SceneEntertainmentDixonHolidaysThe Scene - Sauk ValleyThe Scene Front Headlines
Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.