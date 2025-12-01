Concerts, classics and community traditions in northern Illinois this holiday season

The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present "The Nutcracker" from Dec. 5 through Dec. 7 at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb (Photo provided by the Beth Fowler Dance Company )

“The Nutcracker” is tough to break as a holiday classic given its timeless appeal to the heart.

“I don’t know about you, but I remember a holiday tradition in my house was watching ‘The Nutcracker’ on TV,” said Aelsa Woods, general manager of the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, which performs concerts in La Salle, Peru, Ottawa and Princeton. “I felt so lucky one year to attend one in person.”

Visitors to Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School can join the club this winter as IVSO stages productions of the classic ballet at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Tickets are $10 for students through college and $22 for adults.

“Having this kind of cultural opportunity in our community is something we shouldn’t take for granted,” Woods said.

The IVSO production of “The Nutcracker” will include dancers from three dance studios across the region: The Dance Center (La Salle), Dancenter (Streator), and Gray’s School of Dance (Ottawa).

With area vocal students and those from the Illinois Valley Youth Choir comprising the Snowflake Chorus, “so it really is a whole-community affair,” Woods said.

Here’s a look at other holiday-themed shows, performances and activities in northern Illinois.

A Jonny Lyons Elvis Christmas

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich – 815-786-2555 — www.sandwichoperahouse.org Tickets: $29-35

Arcada Theatre offerings

105 E. Main St., St. Charles — 630-962-7000 — www.arcadalive.com

Breakfast with Santa: 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Dec. 14 & 20. Tickets: $30-40 (free for children 2 and under)

“A Christmas Carol” presented by Greatworks Theatre Company: 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets: $12.75

Christmas with the Nelsons, starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets: $56.75-98.75

Christmas Wizards: A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and More starring Infinity: 8 p.m. Dec. 20. Tickets: $46.75-78.75

Darlene Love Holiday Show: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Tickets: $56.75-108.75

Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets: $88.75-138.75

Lunch with The Grinch: Noon–2 p.m. Dec. 13. Tickets: $35 for ages 3 and up

Sara Evans Holiday Road Tour: 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets: $56.75-108.75

A Timeless Christmas with The Lettermen: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets: $46.75-88.75

Egyptian Theatre offerings

135 N. Second St., DeKalb — 815-758-1215 — www.egyptiantheatre.org

Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas piano concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets: $55-98

A Magical Motown Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets: $55-98

“The Nutcracker” presented by Beth Fowler Dance Company: 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 2 p.m. Dec. 6-7. Tickets: $20.50

Geneva Chamber of Commerce Christmas Walk & Holiday House Tour

The Christmas Walk 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5; Holiday House Tour 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 — downtown Geneva — 630-232-6060 — www.genevachamber.com

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-6, 11-13; 2 p.m. Dec. 7 & 14 — Wheaton Drama, 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton — 630-260-1820 — www.wheatondrama.org. Tickets: $25

“The Most Sketchiest Time of the Year”: A holiday sketch-comedy revue

Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles (second floor) — 630-587-8521 — www.steelbeamtheatre.com. 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 & 21. Tickets: $22

Ottawa Chris Kringle Market

11 a.m.–4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21; 4–8 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Dec. 6, 13, 20 — Jordan Block & Jackson Street, downtown Ottawa — www.chriskringlemarket.com

Raue Center for the Arts offerings

26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake — 815-356-9212 — www.events.rauecenter.org

A Carpenters Christmas Featuring Lisa Rock: 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets: $43-59

Classical Blast’s Dark Side of the Yule: Christmas Meets Classic Rock: 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Tickets: $39-55

“A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Dec. 4 & 6; 8 p.m. Dec. 5; 2 p.m. Dec. 6-7. Tickets: $34 ($19 for students)

Elgin Symphony Orchestra holiday performance: 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets: $41.30-89

Jingle Belles Comedy: 3 Funny, Festive Females: 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Tickets: $34-55 (18+ only)

“The Nutcracker” presented by Engage Dance Theatre: 6 p.m. Dec. 19 (sensory-friendly performance); noon & 5 p.m. Dec. 20-21. Tickets: $21-35 Dec. 19; $24-42 Dec. 20-21

Rialto Square Theatre offerings

102 N. Chicago St., Joliet — 815-726-6600 — www.rialtosquare.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Live on Stage: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets start at $35

Dean Z – Ultimate Elvis Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Tickets: $35-75

Engelbert Humperdinck: “A Winter World of Love” holiday classics & greatest hits: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets start at $51

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Live Radio Play on WJOL: the Final Performance: 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets start at $15.50

Merry Little Soiree Featuring Nova Soul Quartet: 6 p.m. Dec. 10-11

Old Crow Medicine Show’s Holiday Hootenanny featuring Bronwyn Keith-Hynes: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets: $72 (must be purchased at box office)

The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays: 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Tickets: $35.50-150.50

Village of Oswego Christmas Walk

4:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 — downtown Oswego — 630-554-3618 — www.oswegoil.org

Woodstock Opera House offerings

121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock — 815-338-5300 — www.woodstockoperahouse.com