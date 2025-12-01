Celebrate the holidays with ‘A Carpenters Christmas’ at Raue Center for the Arts

“A Carpenters Christmas” will be at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 10. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Experience the warmth and nostalgia of the holiday season with “A Carpenters Christmas” at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band bring the beloved holiday music of The Carpenters to life with renditions that capture the magic of the season.

While The Carpenters are remembered for their many chart-topping hits, they also became a cherished part of holiday traditions with their festive albums and televised Christmas specials, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The show will feature classics like “Merry Christmas Darling,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and more holiday favorites from The Carpenters’ two iconic Christmas albums.

It’s a joyful, family-friendly concert that celebrates the season with heart and harmony.

Ticket prices start at $43. Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.