Classical Blast presents ‘Dark Side of the Yule’ holiday concert experience at Raue Center

Classical Blast, an innovative group known for blending classic rock with the magic of Christmas, will perform “Dark Side of the Yule” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Rock your way into the holiday season with Classical Blast, an innovative group known for blending classic rock with the magic of Christmas. The high-energy band will perform “Dark Side of the Yule” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake.

This exhilarating concert experience marries rock favorites from iconic bands such as Metallica, Pink Floyd and Evanescence with beloved traditional carols, popular classical pieces and holiday standards. With their two holiday albums, “Dark Side of the Yule” and “Whiter Shade of Winter,” Classical Blast promises a truly one-of-a-kind show, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The concert will feature guest musicians, captivating storytelling and unforgettable music, ensuring a spectacular experience for attendees of all ages, and delivering a festive celebration that resonates with everyone.

Classical Blast is dedicated to enriching the holiday experience through bold musical arrangements and high-energy performances that bridge the gap between classical music and classic rock. Their unique interpretation has captivated audiences across the country, making them a favorite during the holiday season, the release stated.

Tickets start at $39 and an $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.