Ottawa’s Chris Kringle Market now open for holiday season

An aerial view of the Chris Kringle Market on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 downtown Ottawa.

An aerial view of the Chris Kringle Market on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024 downtown Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

By Aimee Barrows

Ottawa’s downtown has been transformed into a charming, old-world village with the opening of the annual Chris Kringle Market.

This open-air market brings together regional artisans, food vendors and holiday activities for a unique shopping and social experience.

From handcrafted ornaments and specialty gifts to hot beverages and holiday treats, the market is the perfect destination to find that special something while soaking up the warm, nostalgic atmosphere of the Christmas season.

The market will be open Fridays from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21.

Each weekend brings new and fun events at the market.

Activities include Community Christmas Caroling in the Jordan Block on Friday, Dec. 12; the adults-only Krampus Cookie Crawl from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13; and Gingerbread House Making on Saturday, Dec. 20. More events are expected to be added.

For more information, a lineup of vendors and complete schedule of events, visit chriskringlemarket.com.

