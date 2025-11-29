Discover cozy holiday magic by candlelight and firelight across the northern Illinois

Christmas at Cantigny returns for its third season on Friday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

Winter might bring shorter days and longer, colder nights. Yet in the midst of the literal and figurative darkness are opportunities to experience cozy moments.

Take the fireplace in downtown Geneva, where visitors can enjoy the magic of gathering around the fire year-round. Located on Third Street across from the historic courthouse, it’s the perfect spot to warm up while waiting to see Santa and enjoying the other festivities of Christmas Walk Weekend, held Dec. 5-7 in downtown Geneva.

People turn and gaze at the lights during the annual Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The annual Christmas Walk begins with the arrival of carolers, Santa Lucia and Santa Claus. The courthouse lawn becomes illuminated with lights and serves as home to the great tree and North Pole post office for the season. Get a start on holiday shopping as you stroll from shop to shop on the twinkling, lighted streets. Or grab a hot chocolate and take in the holiday magic with a carriage ride. For more details, visit genevachamber.com/events/christmas-walk.

The historic Square in downtown Woodstock becomes a sparkling winter wonderland as tens of thousands of twinkling lights are illuminated on park trees and square buildings, ushering in holiday magic in a Victorian-era setting.

Christmas at Cantigny brightens up the park’s natural surroundings with twinkling lights, including a new light display in the rose garden this year. Afterward, check out the Cocoa Cabanas for a fun and festive way to gather around the fire.

Located near Cantigny’s ice rink, each cabana has a fire table and heated seating area to keep your group cozy and warm. Packages include full bar service and tasty eats such as gourmet pizzas, warm pretzel bites and chili. Be sure to reserve a cabana before your visit at cantigny.org/christmas-at-cantigny/ice-rink-cocoa-cabanas.

Another option for outdoor dining in winter is the popular igloos found outside many establishments, including the Drake igloos in Oak Brook. These private, heated outdoor dining globes offer a cozy experience perfect for a date night or outing with friends. Reservations are available for dinner Wednesdays through Sundays. Book your igloo by visiting thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/igloos.

Many winter events, like Christmas at Cantigny, bring a glow into the darkness of the season through light displays and fire pits. One of the area’s most popular light festivals is Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Illumination returns for its 13th year of innovative light shows and music along a paved path.

“Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum” returns for its 13th year beginning Saturday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (John Weinstein)

Step inside a warming and concession tent for a quick bite and to pick up your s’mores kit. Then head over to the fire pit to warm up again while roasting marshmallows. Illumination runs through Jan. 3. For tickets and more information, visit mortonarb.org/explore/activities/exhibitions/illumination.

The glow of lights guides visitors as they stroll through Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora. Experience a touch of German and European holiday traditions at this outdoor marketplace featuring unique gifts. Last year, youngsters took part in a Lantern Parade where they met Christkind, a fairy-like being who brings presents to children in German-speaking countries. Be sure to take a break from the festivities to enjoy food and beverages, including mulled wine.

The Christkindlmarket is open at RiverEdge Park with an array of vendors and special holiday events. (BryVisuals Photography 2023)

Christkindlmarket will be open through Dec. 24. Plan your visit at christkindlmarket.com/aurora.

Another popular market is the Chris Kringle Market in downtown Ottawa. Grab a market mug of Belgian hot cocoa to sip while you stroll under the twinkling lights, making your way among sparkling boutique windows filled with soft sweaters, brightly colored ornaments, fresh greens and new novels. Or grab a bite to eat while enjoying live entertainment or stopping by a holiday-themed workshop. The Chris Kringle Market is open Fridays through Sundays from now through Dec. 21. Learn more at chriskringlemarket.com.

Outdoor winter fun doesn’t end after the holiday season. Winter Beer Festival 2026 returns Saturday, Feb. 14, in Westmont. Craft brewers from the Chicagoland area will gather at Ty Warner Park. Participants will receive 20 4-ounce pours of a variety of craft beer selections.

The event will feature heated and lighted tents, bonfires and outdoor seating. Be sure to stop by the food trucks for a bite to eat. Get your tickets at westmontparks.org/event/winter-beer-festival-2026.