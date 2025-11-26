5 Things to Do: Live comedy, drive-thru holiday light show in Rock Falls this weekend

- Spilt Milk Comedy Presents 4 Comedians (Rock Falls): It’s a night of hilarity at the Rusty Fox Alehouse & Wine Bar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, for this comedy show. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Drive-thru Holiday Light Display (Rock Falls): Get into the holiday spirit as you drive through Centennial Park in Rock Falls between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. to see all of the holiday lights and displays. Admission is free. The light show is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27.
- Movie at The Dixon Historic Theatre (Dixon): Enjoy a screening of the hilarious classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Tickets are $5.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): The indoor farmers market is from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
- 39th annual Oregon Christmas Walk (Oregon): Downtown Oregon will be filled with the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Families and visitors can enjoy an evening stroll through twinkling lights, festive music and classic small-town charm. Visit candlelightwalk.com for more information.
