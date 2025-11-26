Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Live comedy, drive-thru holiday light show in Rock Falls this weekend

Visitors wait to ride horse-drawn carriages Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 through the holiday light display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The lighted display officially opened on Nov. 24 and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 23.

Visitors wait to ride horse-drawn carriages Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, through the holiday light display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The lighted display will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 27. (Alex T. Paschal)

  1. Spilt Milk Comedy Presents 4 Comedians (Rock Falls): It’s a night of hilarity at the Rusty Fox Alehouse & Wine Bar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, for this comedy show. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  2. Drive-thru Holiday Light Display (Rock Falls): Get into the holiday spirit as you drive through Centennial Park in Rock Falls between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. to see all of the holiday lights and displays. Admission is free. The light show is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27.
  3. Movie at The Dixon Historic Theatre (Dixon): Enjoy a screening of the hilarious classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Tickets are $5.
  4. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): The indoor farmers market is from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 106 Avenue A in Sterling. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
  5. 39th annual Oregon Christmas Walk (Oregon): Downtown Oregon will be filled with the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Families and visitors can enjoy an evening stroll through twinkling lights, festive music and classic small-town charm. Visit candlelightwalk.com for more information.

