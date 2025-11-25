Cosley Zoo’s Festival of Lights, Christmas tree sale to run through December

Cosley Zoo holds their annual Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale in this Shaw Local file photo. Bill Ackerman for Shaw Media (Bill Ackerman)

Cosley Zoo will become awash in 20,000 twinkling lights, seasonal animal displays and fresh evergreen trees during the Festival of Lights and Christmas Tree Sale beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through Dec. 30 in Wheaton.

Shoppers looking for Christmas trees will find a variety of evergreens to choose from including Fraser, Canaan and Douglas firs. Trees come in all sizes, from 4- foot tall trees for smaller spaces to 11-foot trees for cathedral ceilings.

The zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is no admission fee during the festival but donations are encouraged.

“The Festival of Lights is such a cherished family tradition — a time to celebrate the holidays together and experience the zoo in a whole new way, when the animals are especially active and playful," said Greg Bockheim, Cosley Zoo director said in a news release.

Visitors will find other holiday treasures inside the Wild Side Gift Shop. In addition to zoo-themed gifts, the shop will host the Wish Tree for the Animals. By purchasing an ornament, shoppers can give gifts to specific Cosley Zoo animals.

From 3 to 9 p.m. weekdays, hot chocolate will be sold at the Coyote Café.

The zoo also will be hosting Santa’s Craft Corner on Saturdays Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At this event, children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and make crafts. The fee is $20 per household payable at the door with cash or credit card. No advance registration is required.

All proceeds from these events support the zoo through the Cosley Foundation. The zoo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

For more information, please visit cosleyzoo.org.