Plano’s Main Street Merchants, The Chocolate Shoppe to host Christmas Open House events

Hand-crafted chocolates and candies at The Chocolate Shoppe, located on U.S. Route 34 in Plano. (Photos provided by The Chocolate Shoppe)

Enjoy holiday cheer in Plano at the second annual Main Street Merchants Christmas Open House event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, and then the following weekend at The Chocolate Shoppe.

More than 40 small local businesses will be showcasing their treasures at Main Street Merchants, located at 12700 U.S. Highway 34, Suite D in Plano. Shop for home decor, handmade goods, jewelry, clothing, seasonal items, pottery, handbags, woodwork and much more. Enjoy a hot cocoa bar, along with cookies and Rice Krispie treats, provided by The Chocolate Shoppe and Valley Fresh Kitchen.

The Chocolate Shoppe will also host its 16th annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Santa Wayne will be there from 2-5 p.m. to visit with children and take photos. He’ll also be giving the kids chocolate treats and candy canes.

A variety of chocolates and treats will be available for sampling, and guests can enter for a chance to win one of four $25 Secret Santa Bags with delicious chocolates.

Visit The Chocolate Shoppe’s Facebook page for more information.